SEOUL, Feb 2 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Korea exports shock, inflation dips as euro bites
>LG reports handset profit after 6-Q losing streak
>LG Elec CFO says expects higher Q1 operating profit
>Samsung Sec slash jobs, suspend brokerage ops in HK
>Panasonic, Samsung to propose tie-up with Olympus
>Inflation stays high in Asia, cbanks face dilemma
>Korea inflation pressure still high -c.bank offial
>S.Korea housing price growth slows in January -data
>S.Korea Shinsegae says mulling Hi-Mart bid
>S.Korea, Japan want U.S. to detail Iran sanctions
>S.Korea Jan crude oil imports down 5.2 pct vs year
MARKETS
>KOSPI closes flat as early gains meet resistance
>Won down after gloomy exports data; bonds eke gains
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks extended January's rally on Wednesday after upbeat
global manufacturing data boosted sentiment and as Greece neared
a long-delayed deal with private creditors.
*Brent crude rose on Wednesday as upbeat Chinese manufacturing
data and concerns about the standoff between Iran and the West
outweighed data showing a large build in U.S. oil
inventories.
*The euro rose on speculation a Greek debt deal was close at
hand on Wednesday while global equity markets surged on
encouraging U.S., Chinese and German manufacturing data - even
though enthusiasm ebbed at the session's end.
*Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Wednesday as earlier gains
backed by offshore bids were erased by local investors cashing
out on short-term positions amidst unresolved debt issues in
Europe and signs of weakness in the U.S. economic recovery.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Korea Electric Power Corp has bought a 14 percent
stake in Canadian uranium development company Strathmore
Minerals Corp for $8 million, according to the company
on Wednesday.
>Samsung Heavy Insdustries Co Ltd said it had
entered the European wind power industry by signing an agreement
to build a 7 megawatt offshore wind turbine plant in Fife,
Scotland.
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)