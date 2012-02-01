SEOUL, Feb 2 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Korea exports shock, inflation dips as euro bites >LG reports handset profit after 6-Q losing streak >LG Elec CFO says expects higher Q1 operating profit >Samsung Sec slash jobs, suspend brokerage ops in HK >Panasonic, Samsung to propose tie-up with Olympus >Inflation stays high in Asia, cbanks face dilemma >Korea inflation pressure still high -c.bank offial >S.Korea housing price growth slows in January -data >S.Korea Shinsegae says mulling Hi-Mart bid >S.Korea, Japan want U.S. to detail Iran sanctions >S.Korea Jan crude oil imports down 5.2 pct vs year MARKETS >KOSPI closes flat as early gains meet resistance >Won down after gloomy exports data; bonds eke gains MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks extended January's rally on Wednesday after upbeat global manufacturing data boosted sentiment and as Greece neared a long-delayed deal with private creditors. *Brent crude rose on Wednesday as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data and concerns about the standoff between Iran and the West outweighed data showing a large build in U.S. oil inventories. *The euro rose on speculation a Greek debt deal was close at hand on Wednesday while global equity markets surged on encouraging U.S., Chinese and German manufacturing data - even though enthusiasm ebbed at the session's end. *Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Wednesday as earlier gains backed by offshore bids were erased by local investors cashing out on short-term positions amidst unresolved debt issues in Europe and signs of weakness in the U.S. economic recovery. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Korea Electric Power Corp has bought a 14 percent stake in Canadian uranium development company Strathmore Minerals Corp for $8 million, according to the company on Wednesday. >Samsung Heavy Insdustries Co Ltd said it had entered the European wind power industry by signing an agreement to build a 7 megawatt offshore wind turbine plant in Fife, Scotland. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)