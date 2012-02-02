SEOUL, Feb 3 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >POSCO, the world's third biggest steelmaker, reports fourth quarter earnings. TOP STORIES >Korea Life considers bid for ING's Asia insurance >Hynix posts Q4 loss; raises investment by 20 pct >Hynix CEO says confident of recording full-year pr >S.Korea sees record foreign stock buying in Jan >North Korea challenges Seoul to Q+A over dialogue >Moody's sees negative ratings trend for Asian firm >S Korea's SK Energy buys 35,000 T naphtha from Ind >S.Korea KT to pay dividend of $1.78/share MARKETS >Seoul shares touch 6-mth intraday high;LG Elec soar >S.Korea won at 2-1/2 month high, bonds fall MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Investors largely took a wait-and-see approach on Thursday as U.S. stocks ended little changed ahead of Friday's key employment report, but tech shares rose after strong earnings from chipmaker Qualcomm. *Brent prices rose for a third straight day on Thursday and U.S. crude dropped more than 1 percent in heavy trading that saw the price differential between the two contracts widen close to three-month highs. *Stocks and the euro traded little changed on Thursday as data signaling improvement in the U.S. labor market and remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that suggested some economic optimism were offset by concerns over Europe's festering debt crisis. *Seoul shares rose for a third straight day on Thursday as a gush of offshore buying broke a stubborn resistance line, with global sentiment bullish following subsiding debt worries in Europe and upbeat manufacturing data from multiple major economies. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Conglomerate Lotte Group has reshuffled 10 president positions in affiliate companies. >GM Korea, the local unit of General Motors Co, will temporarily halt production of the Spark, a model developed and manufactured in Korea, according to a company official, who did not elaborate on the reason for the decision. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)