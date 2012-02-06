SEOUL, Feb 7 Following is a list of events
in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which
may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea YNCC raises naphtha cracker runs to 90 pct
>S.Korea c.bank awards 21-day term deposit facility
MARKETS
>Won slides as resistance seen ahead; bonds fall
>KOSPI closes steady, gains erased by technicals
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering
questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings
overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a
five-week rally.
*Brent oil rose for a fifth straight session on Monday to settle
at a six-month high as cold weather in Europe boosted heating
fuel demand and pushed the crude's premium to U.S. oil to the
highest since November.
*Concern that Greece might not accept the terms of a proposed
new bailout deal halted a rally in global shares on Monday and
sent the euro lower, but risky assets remained resilient despite
recent strong gains.
*Seoul shares retreated from an early advance to close nearly
unchanged on Monday, failing to keep up with Asian peers as
technicals weighed down on the benchmark index after it briefly
touched a fresh six-month intraday high.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Woongjin Group said on Monday that it would sell off subsidiary
Woongjin Coway Co Ltd to focus more on its
photovoltaic energy unit.
>The creditors of Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd will
decide today whether to provide loans worth 500 billion won
($446.09 million) to the cash-strapped company.
>KT Corp reported Monday that fourth-quarter net
profit rose 24.7 percent from the same period last year while
operating profit fell 16.7 percent.
>Hyosung Corp said that it would commence
construction of a carbon fiber factory with annual capacity of
2,000 tones.
($1 = 1118.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)