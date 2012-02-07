SEOUL, Feb 8 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Korea Jan department store sales fall 4.2 pct y/y >South Korea c.bank says inflation outlook unstable >Samsung Elec says may fully takeover OLED unit >Korea fin min: not considering extra budget in H1 >Hyundai Oilbank, Shell to construct lubricant plant MARKETS >KOSPI closes up; foreigners ride to rescue again >Won posts surprise late rally on stocks; bond slip MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days. *Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday and U.S. crude jumped more than 1.5 percent, bolstered by an unplanned outage at a Canadian oil sands plant and optimism about an agreement on Greece's debt problems. * The euro hit an eight-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, helping lift stocks and commodities on signs a Greek bailout agreement was near, but the rally paused after a key meeting on Greece was postponed by a day. *Seoul shares edged up on Tuesday after a rangebound trading session as technical pressure was offset by steady offshore bids, with investors undeterred by overnight Wall Street losses and setbacks in the struggle to secure a Greek debt deal. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >KIA Motors Corp has released the new 2013 version of its K5 sedan, featuring an advanced 2.0 liter continuously variable valve lift (CVVL) engine. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)