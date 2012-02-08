(Refiles to update top stories, markets)
SEOUL, Feb 9 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>Bank of Korea holds monetary policy meeting
>Unification minister meets lawmakers
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea say Saudi Arabia to consider crude supplies
>S.Korea opposition says will repeal U.S trade deal
>Samsung says TV sales stronger; plans to launch
>Moody's changes Outlook on KT's ratings to negativ
>Moon rises in open South Korea presidential race
>POSCO says not considering buying Kyobo Securities
>S.Korea Dec L-money growth quickens from Nov
MARKETS
>Seoul shares break 2,000-point level to 6-mth close
>S.Korea won up,fails to break resistance;bonds down
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on
Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting
tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a
chaotic default.
* Brent crude oil futures rose for the seventh straight day on
Wednesday, closing at the highest in more than six months on
hopes that a deal to bail out debt-strapped Greece was near.
* World stocks edged higher and the euro ended flat on Wednesday
as investors focused on whether the latest meeting of Greek
political leaders will finally result in reforms to help the
country avoid a messy default.
*Seoul shares broke through a key psychological line at 2,000
points on Wednesday to a six-month closing high as abundant
offshore liquidity lent steady support, with investors brushing
off setbacks in Greece's efforts to iron out a debt deal.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>The Financial Services Commission has approved Hyundai Motor
Group's takeover of Green Cross Life Insurance, clearing the
conglomerate to hold 90.66 percent of the insurer's shares.
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)