SEOUL, Feb 20 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Korea's plastic surgery obsession sparks concern
>S.Korea Hana reaches deal with KEB union
>S.Korea fin min: markets appear overly optimistic
>KNOC completes repairs at Newfoundland refinery
MARKETS
>S.Korea won up on U.S. data, Greece bailout hopes
>S.Korea shares rally for 7th week in busy trade
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed
cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for
Greece's bailout plan to be approved.
* Brent crude oil ended lower on Friday as investors booked
profits after gaining for four straight days and hitting
overbought conditions as it topped $120 a barrel.
* World stocks hit a 6-1/2-month peak and the euro gained on
Friday on hopes that Greece will next week seal a long-awaited
bailout deal needed to avert a disorderly debt default.
*South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index closed up 1.3 percent on
the busiest trading day in more than 2-1/2 years to mark a
seventh consecutive week of gains as robust U.S. economic data
and hopes for a Greek bailout prompted foreign investors to
resume buying.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>U.S. hybrid vehicle technology company Paice and one of its
investors, non-profit organisation Abell Foundation, has
launched a suit in the United States against Hyundai Motor Co
and affiliate Kia Motors Corp for
alleged infringements of hybrid technology patents.
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)