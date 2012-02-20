SEOUL, Feb 21 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >N.Korea threatens retaliation over South's war game >Samsung shift to new TV tech with LCD spin off >N.Korea ruling party to endorse dynastic rule >S.Korean companies see Q1 GDP contraction -survey >Swiss c.bank to buy South Korean bonds -paper >Hyundai Mobis denies interest in Tong Yang Life MARKETS > S.Korea won cuts gains on importers, KOSPI retreat > S.Korea KOSPI ends level, pressured by institution MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for Greece's bailout plan to be approved. *Oil prices climbed to their highest in more than eight months on Monday, pushing Brent crude above $120 a barrel as Iran cut off oil exports to Britain and France while economic developments in Asia and Europe lifted riskier assets. *Shares gained and the euro hit a one-week high on Monday as China's move to beef up banking activity supported optimism for global growth and as Greece edged closer to securing a bailout, though rising oil prices weighed on the recovery hopes. *Seoul shares gradually pulled back to close nearly steady on Monday after making sizable headway earlier in the session to touch a six-month intraday high, dragged down by profit-taking as institutional selling gathered pace in late trade. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LS Cable & System Ltd said Monday that it had signed a two-year contract with U.S-based Mercury Cable & Energy to manufacture lightweight power cables with increased transmission capacity. >The Indian unit of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd said Monday that it had won a 1.5 trillion won ($1.34 billion) deal to supply power plant boilers. >Doosan Group said affiliate DFMS would voluntarily withdraw from the imported car dealership market. >Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has signed a contract with China's Luye Pharma Group Ltd to out-license a new drug for diabetes. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1123.4250 Korean won) (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)