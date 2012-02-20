SEOUL, Feb 21 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>N.Korea threatens retaliation over South's war game
>Samsung shift to new TV tech with LCD spin off
>N.Korea ruling party to endorse dynastic rule
>S.Korean companies see Q1 GDP contraction -survey
>Swiss c.bank to buy South Korean bonds -paper
>Hyundai Mobis denies interest in Tong Yang Life
MARKETS
> S.Korea won cuts gains on importers, KOSPI retreat
> S.Korea KOSPI ends level, pressured by institution
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed
cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for
Greece's bailout plan to be approved.
*Oil prices climbed to their highest in more than eight months
on Monday, pushing Brent crude above $120 a barrel as Iran cut
off oil exports to Britain and France while economic
developments in Asia and Europe lifted riskier assets.
*Shares gained and the euro hit a one-week high on Monday as
China's move to beef up banking activity supported optimism for
global growth and as Greece edged closer to securing a bailout,
though rising oil prices weighed on the recovery
hopes.
*Seoul shares gradually pulled back to close nearly steady on
Monday after making sizable headway earlier in the session to
touch a six-month intraday high, dragged down by profit-taking
as institutional selling gathered pace in late trade.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LS Cable & System Ltd said Monday that it had signed
a two-year contract with U.S-based Mercury Cable & Energy to
manufacture lightweight power cables with increased transmission
capacity.
>The Indian unit of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co
Ltd said Monday that it had won a 1.5 trillion won
($1.34 billion) deal to supply power plant boilers.
>Doosan Group said affiliate DFMS would voluntarily withdraw
from the imported car dealership market.
>Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has signed a contract
with China's Luye Pharma Group Ltd to out-license a
new drug for diabetes.
($1 = 1123.4250 Korean won)
