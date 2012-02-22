SEOUL, Feb 23 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S. Korea,US free trade deal to take effect March 15 >S.Korea end-Dec household credit growth at 2-yr low >N.Korea calls Seoul nuclear summit a childish face >S.Korea Jan crude oil imports from Iran down 25 pct >S.Korea KDB chairman says may sell more than 10 pct >KB interested in ING S.Korea insurance ops-chairman >US top court won't hear Hynix appeal on Rambus >S.Korea's SK agrees $588 mln venture with Sinopec MARKETS >S.Korea won snaps 3-day rally, bonds flat >S.Korea KOSPI edges up to 6-1/2 mth closing high MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas. * Brent rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday on heightened tensions between the West and Iran, after U.N. inspectors sent to visit the country's nuclear installations declared their mission a failure. *Global stocks eased and prices of safe-haven bonds rose on Wednesday after data showed the euro zone may be sliding toward recession and China's new export orders shrank in February. *Seoul's benchmark KOSPI index edged up to a fresh six-and-a-half month closing high on Wednesday after a rangebound session, but momentum was seen slowing as investors search for further clues on market direction. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering taking over voice recognition firm DIOTEK Co Ltd and mobile office solution developer Infraware Inc, according to industry sources. ($1 = 1125.9750 Korean won) Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)