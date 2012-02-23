SEOUL, Feb 24 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea talks with U.S. on Iran oil going smoothly >Tesco among likely bidders for S.K Hi-Mart stake >ING to sell Asia insurance JVs separately - source >Samsung says sales of Galaxy S II phones top 20 mln >KT reviewing network fees on Youtube, Internet TVs >Olympics-South Korea demand action after crowd tro MARKETS >Seoul shares fall 1 pct, oil prices seen a burden >S.Korean won falls on econ worries, exporters supp MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the U.S. labor market remained on the mend, but the market stalled as it approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. *Brent crude rose for a fourth day, hitting a fresh nine-month high and a record in euro terms on Thursday, creating renewed concerns for cash-strapped Europe on heightened tensions between Iran and the West. *Brent oil priced in euros hit a record high on Thursday on heightened tension between Iran and the West while U.S. stocks neared peaks not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. *South Korean stocks dropped on Thursday after posting a 6-1/2 month closing high in the previous session, with analysts citing strong oil prices and a lack of fundmental cues to sustain the recent rally's momentum. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to establish a massive components R&D center to put together semiconductor and display research facilities. >POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, said Thursday it has developed a new technology to efficiently and quickly extract lithium directly from brine. >South Korean retailer E-Land Group plans to raise 1 trillion won ($885.78 million) to increase investment in department and wholesale store businesses, financial sources said. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1128.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Eun Jee Park)