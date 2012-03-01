SEOUL, March 2 - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Jan c/a surplus at 6-mth low on weak export
>S.Korea opposition to pursue closer ties with North
>S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding says consortium wins
>Biogen Idec and Samsung Biologics form joint venture
MARKETS
>S.Korea won up by exporters, ECB injecttion eyed
>S.Korea KOSPI up on chipmaker, institutional buying
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs, after
a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor
market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the
advance.
*Oil surged nearly 5 percent on Thursday to its highest level
since crude's record run in 2008 after a late report out of Iran
of a pipeline fire in top exporter Saudi Arabia.
*Global stocks rose on Thursday as investors focused on an
improving U.S. labor market and other data in hopes the rally
would advance further, while crude oil surged on news that
Israel would soon test-fire a ballistic interceptor
missile.
*South Korea's benchmark index rose to its highest close in
seven months on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in Wall
Street as large caps rallied across the board, with sentiment
supported by a better-than-expected factory output data.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Microsoft Corp
said they had jointly developed a memory battery that
consumes less electricity, improving battery life.
