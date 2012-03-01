SEOUL, March 2 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea Jan c/a surplus at 6-mth low on weak export >S.Korea opposition to pursue closer ties with North >S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding says consortium wins >Biogen Idec and Samsung Biologics form joint venture MARKETS >S.Korea won up by exporters, ECB injecttion eyed >S.Korea KOSPI up on chipmaker, institutional buying MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs, after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance. *Oil surged nearly 5 percent on Thursday to its highest level since crude's record run in 2008 after a late report out of Iran of a pipeline fire in top exporter Saudi Arabia. *Global stocks rose on Thursday as investors focused on an improving U.S. labor market and other data in hopes the rally would advance further, while crude oil surged on news that Israel would soon test-fire a ballistic interceptor missile. *South Korea's benchmark index rose to its highest close in seven months on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street as large caps rallied across the board, with sentiment supported by a better-than-expected factory output data. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Microsoft Corp said they had jointly developed a memory battery that consumes less electricity, improving battery life. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)