SEOUL, March 5 - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Feb inflation eases to 14-mth low
>Kia powers ahead despite gloomier Europe outlook
>S.Korea Feb manufacturing PMI at 7-mth high
>Third time lucky for nuclear watchdog in N.Korea?
>Olympics-Revenge burns for former N.K judoka
>Baseball-Second Korean player arrested in spot-fix
MARKETS
>S.Korea KOSPI extends gains to set 7-mth high
>S.Korea won rises;rally capped by intervention fear
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out of
the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended
the day lower in a thinly traded session.
*Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia eased
investor concerns about a reported pipeline explosion that had
pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008.
*The euro fell against the dollar on Friday after Spain set a
deficit target that defied Europe's new fiscal pact, while oil
prices retreated after touching the highest level in 3-1/2 years
as fears eased of a supply disruption from Saudi
Arabia.
*Seoul shares edged up on Friday to set a three-day rally,
closing at a fresh seven-month closing high backed by bullish
sentiment from the European Central Bank's second round of
liquidity injections and positive U.S. jobs data.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters.
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ranked
first in terms of global monitor market share for the fifth
consecutive year in 2011, with a 15.1 percent share as of the
fourth quarter, according to market research firm IDC.
>Samsung Group has announced plans to break up its Tokyo control
tower, Samsung Japan Corp, in a bid to speed up decision-making.
>Hynix Semiconductor Inc aims to mass produce memory
chips based on 20-nanometer class technology to catch up with
Samsung Electronics, according to a local report.
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)