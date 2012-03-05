SEOUL, March 6 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >Finance ministry's green book release TOP STORIES >S.Korea KDB picks Goldman, Citi, UBS for IPO >Korea consortium has 40pct stake in 3 UAE oil field >Chinese buying S.Kr bonds slows drastically in Feb >S.Korea FX reserves rise to all-time high in Feb MARKETS >KOSPI pulls back from 7-mth high on profit-taking >S.Korea won breaks three-session rally; bonds fall MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session and the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012. *Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided support, but concerns about global economic growth limited gains. * World equity markets slipped on Monday after economic data raised expectations of a recession in Europe and global growth driver China signaled a slower economic pace ahead, while oil fell as supply worries driven by tensions over Iran offset the economic gloom. * Seoul shares fell on Monday as investors cashed out following last week's gains, with liquidity-driven momentum seen stalling on the lack of further evidence pointing to firmer growth and wariness that expiring options may trigger further correction. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd source said will stop the production of domestic produced CCFL type LCD from this month. >GS Home Shopping Inc said on Monday will enter Vietam market by signing investment contract worth $3.5 million with Vietnamese company Vivi Media Trading Corporation. >KT Corp announced business management emergency on Monday due to fall in profit of wired Internet and telecommunication business sales. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)