SEOUL, March 6 - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>Finance ministry's green book release
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea KDB picks Goldman, Citi, UBS for IPO
>Korea consortium has 40pct stake in 3 UAE oil field
>Chinese buying S.Kr bonds slows drastically in Feb
>S.Korea FX reserves rise to all-time high in Feb
MARKETS
>KOSPI pulls back from 7-mth high on profit-taking
>S.Korea won breaks three-session rally; bonds fall
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session and
the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic
materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012.
*Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as supply
risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided support,
but concerns about global economic growth limited gains.
* World equity markets slipped on Monday after economic data
raised expectations of a recession in Europe and global growth
driver China signaled a slower economic pace ahead, while oil
fell as supply worries driven by tensions over Iran offset the
economic gloom.
* Seoul shares fell on Monday as investors cashed out following
last week's gains, with liquidity-driven momentum seen stalling
on the lack of further evidence pointing to firmer growth and
wariness that expiring options may trigger further
correction.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd source said will stop
the production of domestic produced CCFL type LCD from this
month.
>GS Home Shopping Inc said on Monday will enter
Vietam market by signing investment contract worth $3.5 million
with Vietnamese company Vivi Media Trading Corporation.
>KT Corp announced business management emergency on
Monday due to fall in profit of wired Internet and
telecommunication business sales.
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)