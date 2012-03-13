SEOUL, March 14 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea Feb unemployment rate at 11-mth high >Hynix say chip supply request up on Elpida trouble >POSCO plays down Australia partner's family feud >S.Korea keeps JP Morgan, Samsung, Daewoo for Woori >Fresh attempt to kickstart Daewoo Elec sale >KOGAS mulling stake sale in Australia gas project >KOGAS says Feb domestic gas sales up 25.5 pct y/y >S.Korea Opposition party to stop new nuclear plant MARKETS >S.Korea KOSPI down as China data hits cyclicals >S.Korea won edges up before Fed meeting MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year, with Tuesday's late spark coming from JPMorgan Chase & Co after the bank announced it will raise its dividend. * Brent crude prices settled at an 11-month high on Tuesday as improving German economic sentiment, rising U.S. retail sales and the U.S. central bank's reiteration that it plans to keep interest rates low fueled optimism about growth. * The dollar jumped against the euro and the yen on Tuesday after comments by the Federal Reserve drove down expectations that it would further ease monetary policy. * Seoul shares ended at their highest in a week on Tuesday, led by financials which have underperformed in recent sessions. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > The Korea-U.S. FTA, which officially goes into effect from Thursday, is expected to increase GDP growth by 5.66 percent over 10 years, according to local media. > Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd will double its hybrid-vehicle battery production capacity to 400,000 batteries by 2014 for the European market, an official at the group was quoted as saying by local media. > Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd is considering acquiring a stake in STX OSV Holdings Ltd, which could be worth up to 800 billion won ($713 million), local media said. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1,121.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jinkyu Kang; Editing by John Mair)