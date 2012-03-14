SEOUL, March 15 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >Protests against S.Korea-US free trade agreement will continue. >South Korea's Trade balance and import and export prices to be released. >Journalists from major Korean broadcasting companies, KBS and MBC stage a strike. TOP STORIES >LG Display supplying panels for Apple's new iPad >Dubai Aramex in partnership deal with S.Korean firm >S.Korea's unemployment rate rises to 11-mth high >Costa Rica looks to market coffee to China, S.Korea MARKETS >S.Korea won at 1-week low on Fed; bonds down >KOSPI climbs to 7-mth closing high on financials MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs. *Oil futures dropped on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week for the fourth time in a row and the dollar strengthened, tempering investor appetite for riskier assets. *The dollar climbed and U.S. Treasury yields soared to multi-month highs on Wednesday as a brighter outlook from the Federal Reserve lifted the greenback's appeal and dented that of safe-haven government debt. *Seoul shares rose nearly 1 percent to close at a fresh 7-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by financials after U.S. stocks posted their best day of the year on upbeat retail sales data and an improved economic outlook from the Federal Reserve. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd raises pay for its employees by average of four percent. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to mass-produce automobile semiconductors at the end of year 2012. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)