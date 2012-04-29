SEOUL, April 30 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >March industrial output data 0800 GMT TOP STORIES >Galaxy phones power Samsung to record $5.15 bln >Japan in talks to buy South Korea debt >S.Korea c.bank begins investment in Chinese bonds >S.Korea's Iran crude imports to plunge from June >SK Energy still assessing Iran oil import cut level >S.Korea March current account surplus edges down >Kia Motors says expects to beat 2012 sales target >Getting married in South Korea? Bring a lot of cash MARKETS >Seoul shares close up on techs, end losing streak >South Korea won up, ends two-week losing streak MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced confidence in corporate performance. *Oil prices closed little changed o n F riday after light, tug-of-war trading, as hopes for additional easing by the Federal Reserve to boost a sputtering U.S. recovery countered concerns about economic growth. *Global stocks ended higher on F Friday on strong earnings reports, but the dollar dipped against the euro and the yen as lower-than-expected U.S. economic data fed views that the Federal Reserve could ease policy further to boost flagging growth. * Seoul shares rose on Friday, propped up by blue-chip heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics, but gains were capped on persistent fears over the euro zone debt crisis after S&P downgraded Spain's credit rating. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Creditors of Daewoo Electronics Co Ltd plan to release a sales notice for the company on April 30 after previous attempts to sell it broke down. American manufacturer Whirlpool Corp is likely to participate in the bidding, according to sources close to the creditors. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)