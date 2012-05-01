SEOUL, May 2 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
>
TOP STORIES
>Galaxy phones power Samsung to record $5.15 bln
>Japan in talks to buy South Korea debt
>S.Korea c.bank begins investment in Chinese bonds
>S.Korea's Iran crude imports to plunge from June
>SK Energy still assessing Iran oil import cut level
>S.Korea March current account surplus edges down
>Kia Motors says expects to beat 2012 sales target
>Getting married in South Korea? Bring a lot of cash
MARKETS
>Seoul shares close up on techs, end losing streak
>South Korea won up, ends two-week losing streak
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years on
Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than
expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in the
economic recovery.
* Oil prices turned higher on Tuesday after data showing the
U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April at its fastest pace
in 10 months eased concerns about slowing economic growth.
*U.S. stocks and the dollar rallied on Tuesday after data showed
U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the strongest pace in 10
months, soothing recent worries about the economy.
*Seoul shares edged up to a one-week closing high on Monday,
lifted by a rally in blue-chip automakers and a recovery in
recently underperforming shipyards, but ended lower for a second
consecutive month.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's factories in Giheung,
South Korea and Austin, Texas will change to specialise in
producing non-memory semiconductors by the end of the year,
according to industry sources.
>Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd completed the $1.7
billion construction of a power and fresh water plant in Bahrain
capable of supplying 40 percent of Bahrain's power.
>Samsung Display will begin producing low-cost 3D TV panels for
mass distribution in the second half, according to a company
source.
>Hyundai Motors Manufacturing Alabama LLC will hire
2,000 more employees and supply 877 support staff to its Alabama
factory to boost production by moving from two to three shifts,
according to a company executive.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)