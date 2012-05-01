SEOUL, May 2 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) > TOP STORIES >Galaxy phones power Samsung to record $5.15 bln >Japan in talks to buy South Korea debt >S.Korea c.bank begins investment in Chinese bonds >S.Korea's Iran crude imports to plunge from June >SK Energy still assessing Iran oil import cut level >S.Korea March current account surplus edges down >Kia Motors says expects to beat 2012 sales target >Getting married in South Korea? Bring a lot of cash MARKETS >Seoul shares close up on techs, end losing streak >South Korea won up, ends two-week losing streak MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in the economic recovery. * Oil prices turned higher on Tuesday after data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April at its fastest pace in 10 months eased concerns about slowing economic growth. *U.S. stocks and the dollar rallied on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the strongest pace in 10 months, soothing recent worries about the economy. *Seoul shares edged up to a one-week closing high on Monday, lifted by a rally in blue-chip automakers and a recovery in recently underperforming shipyards, but ended lower for a second consecutive month. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's factories in Giheung, South Korea and Austin, Texas will change to specialise in producing non-memory semiconductors by the end of the year, according to industry sources. >Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd completed the $1.7 billion construction of a power and fresh water plant in Bahrain capable of supplying 40 percent of Bahrain's power. >Samsung Display will begin producing low-cost 3D TV panels for mass distribution in the second half, according to a company source. >Hyundai Motors Manufacturing Alabama LLC will hire 2,000 more employees and supply 877 support staff to its Alabama factory to boost production by moving from two to three shifts, according to a company executive. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)