SEOUL, May 8 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>LG Elec to launch Google TV in U.S. in late May
>China, Japan, S.Korea to talk about free trade zone
>Australia's Arafura tees up S.Korea rare earths
>S Korea's GS Caltex restarts naphtha splitter
MARKETS
>KOSPI end at 3-mth low as Europe poll;US jobs weigh
>Won nears two-week low on Europe worries;bonds rise
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500
rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged on Monday,
despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's ability to
tackle its debt crisis.
*Oil prices inched lower on Monday, but settled well above lows
reached after European election results revived worries about
the euro zone debt crisis, reinforcing anxiety about anemic
economic growth and petroleum demand fueled by last week's U.S.
employment data showing slower job creation.
*World markets took political upheaval in Europe largely in
stride on Monday, a day after voters in Greece and France
delivered strong mandates against austerity measures, with the
euro recovering from sharp losses and local equity markets up.
*Seoul shares ended at a three-month low on Monday, battered by
concerns of a reversal in Europe's austerity drive after
elections in France and Greece and weighed by weak U.S. jobs
data which cast doubts over the pace of recovery in the
economy.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Motor Co has bought out Bosch's
share in joint venture Kefico Co Ltd, becoming the sole owner of
the auto chip maker, according to industry sources.
>LG Display Co Ltd has embarked on a major
restructuring of its departments and made new appointments as it
seeks to make a turnaround after a streak of negative earnings,
according to a company source.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)