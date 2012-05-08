SEOUL, May 9 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) > TOP STORIES >South Korea c.bank poised to hold rates >South Korea says UAE, Saudi promise more oil >Hyundai Motor, union to start wage talks >KT Corp trims offer for S.Africa's Telkom stake MARKETS >Seoul shares bounce back from 3-month low >S.Korea won up as EU fears ease; bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above lows. *Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a fifth day running as Greece's post-election uncertainty added to signs of economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic and fanned concerns about anemic demand for petroleum as supply increases. * The euro, oil and stocks fell on Tuesday as worries intensified that Greece could reject the bailout that saved it from a chaotic bankruptcy as new leadership sought to form a government two days after elections. * Seoul shares rose on Tuesday from a three-month low, recouping some of the heavy declines logged in the previous session after Wall Street peers reacted resiliently to renewed uncertainty in Europe following a wave of political change in that region. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hanwha Group plans to sell off unlisted affiliates Hanwha Hotels & Resorts and machinery maker Hanwha TechM in order to fund a possible bid for ING's Southeast Asia operations, according to investment banking sources. >Samsung Electro Mechanics Co Ltd is poised to double its production capacity of camera module components for smartphones, according to company sources. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)