Seoul, May 10 - Following is a list of events in South Korea
as well as news stories and press reports which may influence
financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
TOP STORIES
>Samsung Electronics acquires mSpot
>North Korea to join first Paralympics in London
>S.Korea's Lotte, GS Retail submit bids for Woongjin
MARKETS
>Seoul shares fall; Samsung Elec down for 5th day
>S.Korea won lower on Greece turmoil, bonds rise
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as
investors kept their focus on the turmoil in Europe, but news
that Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped
cut losses late in the session.
*Brent crude futures climbed back into positive territory in
late trading on Wednesday, snapping five days of losses after
approval of a bailout payment to Greece eased worries about euro
zone debt.
*Global shares slid for a sixth day while safe-haven U.S. and
German government debt rose on Wednesday as rising fears about
the fragility of Spanish banks and a political impasse in Greece
worsened fears about the euro zone debt crisis.
*Seoul shares fell to a fresh three-month closing low on
Wednesday, as political developments in Greece stoked fears that
the debt-embattled country could reject its existing bailout
plan and pull out of the euro zone.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will unveil its new
55-inch OLED TV, which the company says is ready for mass
production, in Seoul on Thursday, ahead of its rival LG
Electronics Inc, according to local media. Industry
players expect competition in the OLED TV market will heat up
ahead of the London Olympics.
>STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd will begin construction in
end-May of a grain terminal in Matto Grosso, western Brazil,
according to industry sources. The firm will issue 60 billion
won ($52.61 million) in corporate bonds on May 14 to fund the
project.
>CJ O Shopping Co Ltd said on Wednesday it planned
to enter Turkey's home shopping market, investing $6.5 million
in a shopping joint venture with Turkish media company MediaSa.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
($1 = 1140.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)