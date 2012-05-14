SEOUL, May 15 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) > TOP STORIES >S.Korea, Japan want EU insurance for Iran embargo >S.Korea's KNOC eyes US shale gas companies, assets >Asia Naphtha-S Korea S-Oil draws lower bids >Dubai, Samsung Life Insurance plan alliance - FT MARKETS >S.Korea won down for 4th straight day, bonds fall >KOSPI inch down on Europe jitters, drop for 4th day MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more than previously thought. *Oil prices fell on Monday as Greece's inability to form a coalition government and concerns about a slowing Chinese economy fed worries about the outlook for petroleum demand. *Global stocks slid on Monday on worries Greece could leave the euro zone, while oil prices fell after a move by economic powerhouse China to boost lending sparked fears its economy was weaker than thought. *Seoul shares dropped for the fourth straight day on Monday, inching down as the threat of a new election in Greece worsened the sense of crisis in the euro zone, although declines were paired slightly as investors looked for bargains. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Group has hired 55 research fellows, the largest number hired at one time, for research and development departments across group units, according to a company source. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)