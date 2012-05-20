SEOUL, May 21 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>
TOP STORIES
>EXCLUSIVE-UN probes possible NKorea arms trade
>S.Korea fin min says won movements excessive
>S.Korea Q1 household income growth fastest in 2 yrs
>ING's Asia life insurance sale shifts into top gear
>Samsung gets 9 mln preorders for new Galaxy phone
MARKETS
>S.Korea shares close at lowest this year
>S.Korea won at 5-mth low, intervention suspected
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by Facebook
Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for the
most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood in
what has been a gloomy month for equity markets.
* Oil prices fell on Friday in tug-of-war trading, posting a
2012 low and a third straight weekly loss as debt problems in
Greece and Spain kept concerns about the euro zone economy in
focus.
* World stocks erased the year's gains on Friday as investors
fled risky investments for safe-haven assets on concerns about
the euro zone's deepening debt woes, while U.S. stocks lost
ground after the debut of Facebook failed to ignite
optimism.
* South Korean shares tumbled on Friday to their lowest closing
level of the year, wrapping up their worst trading week in eight
months on fears of contagion from the ailing Spanish banking
system and prospects of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Industrial Technology Research Institute of Taiwan filed a
patent infringement lawsuit against LG Electronics Inc
and LG Display Co Ltd for backlight
technology on monitors and LCD TVs according to industry
sources.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report