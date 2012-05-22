SEOUL, May 23 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea economy to pick up but at slower pace-OECD >N.Korea to boost nuclear deterrent >KB says bid for ING's S.Korea insurance business >S.Korea Q1 short-term fx debt falls >S.Korea's YNCC, SK Energy to cut naphtha units run MARKETS >Seoul shares gain; technology, financials lead >S.Korea won up for second straight day; bonds firm MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatility late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy shares offsetting strength in financials. *Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a deal between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while the euro zone debt crisis continued to threaten economic growth. *U.S. equities faltered minutes before the close on Tuesday and the euro fell as hopes European leaders will tackle the region's debt crisis ebbed, fanning doubts that much would come of a meeting just a day away. *Seoul shares extended gains on Tuesday as the market continued to recover from last week's heavy losses, and investors picked up battered technology and financial stocks that were trading at low valuations. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > The Korean Intellectual Property Tribunal said Tuesday it has ruled Osram's patent on two key LED-related technologies was invalid. The ruling comes after the LED unit of Samsung filed a challenge against the patent claims of the Germany-based company in March of 2011. > GS Engineering & Construction Corp has completed the takeover deal for Spain's Inima, an environmental unit of Obrascon Huarte Lain, according to industry sources. GS bought the company for 231 million euros ($295 million). Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 0.7838 euros) (Reporting by Eun Jee Park)