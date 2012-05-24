SEOUL, May 25 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea May inflation expectations at 15-mth low >GM Korea says it won't shift production to Europe >Europe weaker than expected -Samsung's Lee >Hyundai Motor CEO says on track to meet 2012 sales MARKETS >Seoul shares edge higher, gains capped by Greece >S.Korea won lowest since October, bonds rise MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after NetApp gave a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the outlook for tech spending. *Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's slump as investors fretted about potential disruptions to Middle East oil supplies after talks between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program ended with no agreement. * Global stocks eked out gains on T hursday while the euro fell as data suggested Europe's debt woes were spreading and worsening a global economic slowdown, adding to investor concerns about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone. *Seoul shares closed slightly higher on Thursday as most investors stayed on the sidelines, waiting to see how the Greek crisis pans out, while foreign investors exited for a 17th straight session. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >South Korea and Columbia will announce the end of negotiations on a free trade agreement after the G20 summit next month in Mexico, according to a Korean government official. South Korea's automobile industry is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pact as the 35 percent tarriffs currently applied to imports of South Korean automobiles to Columbia will be cut. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1,172.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)