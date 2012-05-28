SEOUL, May 29 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
TOP STORIES
>Australia approves migrant workers for mining
>Toyota plans 8 compacts for emerging markets
MARKETS
>South Korean shares snap 2-week losing streak
>S.Korea won sheds gains to close over 7-mth low
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down
day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a
long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.
*Oil rose above $107 per barrel on Monday as fears of a euro
zone break-up receded, but Middle East oil supply worries
resurfaced after minimal progress in talks over Iran's nuclear
programme.
*European shares turned lower and the euro slipped back toward
two-year lows on Monday as a plan by Spain to use public debt to
revive one of its troubled banks pushed up the premium investors
demanded to hold the Madrid government's bonds.
*South Korean shares climbed on Friday and for the week, halting
a two-week slide, but gains were capped by worries about
Europe's festering debt crisis and signs of weak global economic
growth.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LG Display said it had developed the world's first
full HD LCD smartphone display panel.
>GS Energy Corp has formed a consortium with local
fund KTB PE to bid for Veolia ES Solid Waste Inc, according to
investment banking sources.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's share of the North
American TV market surpassed 40 percent in April, according to
market research group NPD.
>Hyundai Motor Co said it had finished repairs to
its plant in Beijing and restarted operations 17 days after a
fire broke out and halted all operations there.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)