TOP STORIES >Samsung Galaxy S3 gets head start on rival iPhone >S.Korea Iran oil imports rise in April >KOGAS to boost 2012 oil, gas investment by 50 pct >Toshiba to take 34 pct stake in Korean wind turbin >Hyundai E&C wins $1.5 bln project in Saudi Arabia MARKETS >S.Korea won breaks 3-day losing streak, bonds fall >Seoul shares up for third day MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would stay in the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows on high volume. *Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, faltering after a downgrade of Spain's credit rating sent the euro to nearly a two-year low against the dollar. *The euro neared a two-year low o n T uesday as investors fretted about Spain's troubled banking system, but global stocks jumped on speculation Greece would stay in the euro zone and news that China would take new measures to stem an economic slowdown. *Seoul shares rode technical support to post a third straight winning session on Tuesday, led by a rally in STX affiliates on news of group-wide restructuring efforts and helped by a broad bargain-hunting rally in recently battered sectors. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Keystone Global Co Ltd is set to take over a US-based coking coal mine located in the states of West Virginia and Kentucky for $480 million, according to investment banking sources. The mine will produce an estimated $11 billion worth of coal over the next 14 years. >GS25, a convenience store chain owned by GS Retail Co Ltd , said on Tuesday that it had decided not to open any new stores within 150 meters of each other, after reports the Fair Trade Commission was considering banning convenience store operators from opening multiple stores in a 500-meter radius. >Construction equipment manufacturer Doosan Infracore Co Ltd is looking to relocate its China production facilities to South Korea to take advantage of tariff reductions under South Korea's recent free trade agreements with the United States and Europe, according to industry sources.