SEOUL, June 11 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea's Samsung Total to export diesel from 2014
>POSCO says steel market recovery unlikely this year
>S.Korea c.bank emphasises "downside risks"
>S.Korea c.bank holds, sees greater risks to growth
>Hyundai's China unit to recall some 100,000 cars
>HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Korea chief comments
>Japan and South Korea cruise while Aussies sweat
MARKETS
>S.Korea bonds rally on c.bank; won down
>S.Korea shares fall on China data caution
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stock index futures opened more than 1 percent higher
on Sunday, following the news that euro zone finance ministers
had agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion)
to help its battered banks.
*Oil prices slipped on Friday as the euro zone's debt crisis
and dimming hopes for U.S. monetary stimulus reinforced concern
about petroleum demand, but disappointing talks between Iran and
the U.N.'s nuclear agency limited losses.
*U.S. equities ended on Friday on a high note, with the
benchmark S&P 500 index registering its best week of the year as
investors returned to stocks on expectations Spain was closer to
getting aid for its troubled banks.
*South Korean shares fell on Friday as investors booked
profits from the latest two-day rally, with a surprise interest
rate cut by China outweighed by disappointment over the lack of
clear signals on additional U.S. stimulus measures.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's No.4
largest pension fund, is looking to invest approximately 1
trillion won ($850.85 million)into the takeover deal for
Woongjin Coway Co Ltd and Hi-mart Co Ltd
, according to NPS and investment bank sources.
>SK hynix Inc, the world's second-largest memory
chipmaker, said Sunday it had signed a strategic alliance deal
with IBM Corp on the development of a next-generation
semiconductor and technology licensing.
>Nexon Corp has made a $685 million strategic
investment in NCsoft Corp, becoming NCsoft's largest
shareholder with 14.7 percent ownership.
