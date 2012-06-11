SEOUL, June 12 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea may consider supplementary budget-Pres Lee >Samsung denies interest in Nokia >S.Korea producer price inflation near 2-1/2-yr low >US to exempt India, not China, from Iran sanctions >Peru search team finds wreckage of helicopter >Golf-Korean Ji in control at Locust Hill >Berenberg Bank cuts Ericsson, Qualcomm, Imagination MARKETS >Seoul shares climb to 4-week closing high >S.Korea won near 3-wk high ; bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global economy. *Oil tumbled 3 percent on M onday, with U.S. crude at its lowest for the year as fears that the euro zone debt crisis will engulf more countries and threaten petroleum demand reversed a rally sparked by Europe's plan to rescue Spanish banks. *Stocks slid and the euro fell against the U.S. dollar o n M Monday, while Spain's bond yields rose as investors worried about details of a $125 billion deal to shore up Spanish banks. *South Korean shares climbed 1.7 percent to close at their highest level in more than four weeks on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed on a bailout package to recapitalise debt-stricken Spanish banks. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy >Electrolux and Bosch Ltd and three other domestic firms are short-listed to acquire South Korea's electronics maker Daewoo Electronics Co Ltd, according to investment bank industry sources. >Daewoo International Corp is poised to open long wall mining operations in Australia's coal mine and set to produce 1.5 million tonnes of coal, according to local media reports. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by David Chance)