TOP STORIES
>Kumho agrees $812 mln asset sale in Daewoo stake
>IMF plays down case for South Korea rate cut
>U.S. exempts India, S.Korea from Iran sanctions
>S.Korean flour miller buys 23,800 T milling wheat
>Woori to buy a stake in Indonesia bank
MARKETS
>S.Korean won off lows on offshore dollar sales
>Seoul shares dip as Spain bailout optimism fizzles
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt markets
on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than 1
percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record
highs.
*Brent crude fell and U.S. crude edged up on Tuesday in spread
trading that reacted to data showing a drawdown in stockpiles at
a key U.S. hub as concerns persisted that the euro zone debt
crisis will curb demand for oil.
*Stocks rose on Tuesday as battered shares attracted traders and
the euro rose after three days of losses, but the euro's gains
were capped by record-high yields of Spanish bonds on worries
about the effectiveness of Madrid's bank bailout and the looming
Greek elections.
*Seoul shares fell on Tuesday over creeping doubts about the
effectiveness of Spain's bank bailout because of increasing debt
pressure on Spain's public sector, although the index cut back
some of its earlier losses on institutional buying.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy
>Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd and Hana Financial
Group Inc are expected to participate in a bidding
process for four troubled savings banks that have been suspended
for their mismanagement by state financial regulator, according
to local media.
>Samsung Group's top executives, including the president of
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Lee Jae-Yong, met with
China's Vice Premier Li Keqiang for about an hour in Beijing on
Tuesday, discussing ways to expand the South Korean giant
company's investment in the country, local media reported.
(Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Richard Pullin)