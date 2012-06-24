SEOUL, June 25 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Posco wants return to annual ore contracts
>Samsung Engineering wins $2.5 billion UAE deal
>Smart logic: Samsung chips away at Intel lead
>Samsung probes "exploding" Galaxy phone in Ireland
>S.Korea LNG stocks at 2.1 mln T on summer demand
>Sony to invest $997 mln on CMOS sensor output
>Sony, Panasonic to announce OLED tie-up next wk
>Travel Postcard: 48 hours in Seoul
>Olympics-India's Nehwal blasts out double warning
MARKETS
>KOSPI fall on euro zone doubts, weak U.S. data
>Korea won falls, posts 4th week of gains; bonds up
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in bank
shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its second-worst
decline of the year.
* Oil bounced from 18-month lows on Friday as investors
shifted their focus to efforts to resolve Europe's debt crisis,
while U.S. stocks rebounded from the second-worst decline of the
year.
* Brent oil futures closed about 2 percent higher near $91
a barrel on Friday as it rebounded on bargain hunting after
prices earlier fell to an 18-month low and U.S. crude futures
rose in reaction to a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico that
could disrupt production.
* Seoul shares fell on Friday as foreign investors
offloaded shares to minimize risk exposure before the weekend
after Spain's medium-term borrowing costs rose to a record high
and a string of data showed slowing manufacturing growth
worldwide.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is set to release two
types of the window 8 tablet PCs this October.
>STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd established a
joint venture with United Shipbuilding Corp, Russia's public
shipbuilding corporation, to win LNG shipbuilding contracts.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy S3 records
highest sales in Europe compared to other competing brands, said
numerous European product evaluators.
(Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Eric Meijer)