TOP STORIES >Posco wants return to annual ore contracts >Samsung Engineering wins $2.5 billion UAE deal >Smart logic: Samsung chips away at Intel lead >Samsung probes "exploding" Galaxy phone in Ireland >S.Korea LNG stocks at 2.1 mln T on summer demand >Sony to invest $997 mln on CMOS sensor output >Sony, Panasonic to announce OLED tie-up next wk >Travel Postcard: 48 hours in Seoul >Olympics-India's Nehwal blasts out double warning MARKETS >KOSPI fall on euro zone doubts, weak U.S. data >Korea won falls, posts 4th week of gains; bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in bank shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its second-worst decline of the year. * Oil bounced from 18-month lows on Friday as investors shifted their focus to efforts to resolve Europe's debt crisis, while U.S. stocks rebounded from the second-worst decline of the year. * Brent oil futures closed about 2 percent higher near $91 a barrel on Friday as it rebounded on bargain hunting after prices earlier fell to an 18-month low and U.S. crude futures rose in reaction to a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico that could disrupt production. * Seoul shares fell on Friday as foreign investors offloaded shares to minimize risk exposure before the weekend after Spain's medium-term borrowing costs rose to a record high and a string of data showed slowing manufacturing growth worldwide. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is set to release two types of the window 8 tablet PCs this October. >STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd established a joint venture with United Shipbuilding Corp, Russia's public shipbuilding corporation, to win LNG shipbuilding contracts. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy S3 records highest sales in Europe compared to other competing brands, said numerous European product evaluators.