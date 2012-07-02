SEOUL, July 3 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >South Korea June PMI below 50 in June >S.Korea inflation, manufacturing hit by global woes >Korean skater Kim to end career after Sochi MARKETS >Seoul shares edge down as Samsung, EU details weigh >Korea won down on importers, short-cover; bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to boost the economy. * Worries the global economy is deteriorating took the euro and oil lower. * Oil prices edged lower as weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China reinforced concerns about slowing economic growth. * Seoul shares closed a touch weaker on Monday, weighed down by losses in index heavyweight Samsung Electronics and concern about a lack of details on a European deal to aid the region's banks. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by John Mair)