SEOUL, Aug 27 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Apple triumphs over Samsung in patent case >Jury didn't want to let Samsung off easy in trial >Seoul court: Samsung didn't violate Apple design >S.Korea's Hanwha signs deal to buy Q-Cells >Japan tough but wary on S.Korea row; debt plan >EXCLUSIVE-N.Korean leader seeks trip to China MARKETS > KOSPI hit 2-week closing low on Fed > S.Korea won, bonds boosted by Fed minutes MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks climbed on Friday on news the European Central Bank is considering setting targets in a new bond-buying program that could help contain euro-zone borrowing costs and on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * European stocks also rose and the euro bounced off lows against the dollar on Friday on the ECB news. * Oil prices fell on Friday after a report that the International Energy Agency is likely to tap strategic oil reserves as soon as September, dropping its resistance to a U.S.-led plan. * South Korean shares fell to a two-week closing low on Friday as investors grew doubtful about stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve anytime soon and concerns about global growth returned to the fore.