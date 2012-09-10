SEOUL, Sept 11 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>U.N. hits at Israel and Palestinian authorities
>Korea's KORES inks Greenland exploration deal
>N.Korea accepts flood aid offer from rival South
>S.Korea sets $5.2 bln stimulus package
>Asia's insurers beef up as bankers face the axe
MARKETS
>S.Korea won crawls up to post third day of gains
>KOSPI slips as stimulus package impact limited
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Wall Street stocks fell on Monday as investors locked in
gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the
Federal Reserve later this week, while weakness in Intel shares
weighed on the Nasdaq.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Monday while the euro dipped below
four-month highs before potential new stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
* Oil rose on Monday in choppy trading as supportive
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to stimulate
the economy were countered by weak data from China that raised
concerns about demand for oil.
* Seoul shares slipped on Monday, failing to get much lift
from a South Korean stimulus package as investors cautiously
waited to see if the Federal Reserve would launch more monetary
easing this week to shore up the U.S. economy.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)