SEOUL, Sept 13 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Apple's iPhone 5 bigger, faster but lacks "wow" >Amazon's new $199 tablet gets tepid reviews >Osaka mayor seeks national power with new party >Destitute North Korea rejects flood aid from South MARKETS >KOSPI end near 4-week high; Samsung Elec gains >S.Korea won rises for 5th straight day; bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost the economy. * Stocks rose and the euro climbed to a four-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday after Germany's Constitutional Court approved the euro zone's new rescue fund, easing concerns about the region's debt crisis and leaving markets focused on prospective further easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Brent oil futures rose on Wednesday as a German court ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout fund combined with geopolitical concerns to lift oil prices before data showing a rise in U.S. crude stocks curbed gains. * South Korea's benchmark stock index closed at its highest level in nearly four weeks on Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics up 3 percent despite Apple's planned unveiling of its new iPhone. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will establish its first-ever TV factory in Middle East and Africa region. >LG CNS Co Ltd said that it finished construction of 21.3MW photovoltaics system in Bulgaria. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Jon Boyle)