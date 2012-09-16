SEOUL, Sept 17 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Apple did not violate Samsung patents- trade judge >S.Korea gets S&P ratings upgrade, 3rd in 3 weeks >China surveillance ships near disputed islands >Japan opposition contender talk on territorial rows >Unification Church head Moon buried MARKETS >S.Korea won powers to 6-month high on Fed >KOSPI close at 5-month high on Fed MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Friday to close out the week at nearly five-year highs after the Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy, a move that could keep equities buoyed in the coming months. * The Fed's plan to spark the U.S. economy boosted risk assets on Friday, sending global stocks to a 13-month high and driving the dollar to a more than four-month low against the euro. * Oil prices rose but settled below four-month highs hit in the session as concerns that high energy costs could threaten economic growth tempered hopes for stronger demand after the Federal Reserve's launched its stimulus programme. * Seoul shares closed at their highest level in five months, thanks to the Fed's stimulus move and Standard & Poor's upgrade of South Korea's credit ratings. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Eland Ltd acquired Coral Ocean Point Resort Club in Saipan. > CJ Hello Vision, a subsidiary of CJ Corp, received the grand prize for its N-Screen service 'tving' at the 2012 International Broadcasting Convention. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)