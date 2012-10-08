SEOUL, Oct 9 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Hyundai,Mitsubishi win Jeddah power plant contracts >China's Huawei, ZTE should be kept from U.S. >Taiwan's HTC Q3 net falls 79 pct, lags forecasts >Australia's Aquila fights to trim $7.6 bln project MARKETS >S.Korea won edge down on stocks' decline; bonds down >KOSPI fall on growth worries, earnings pessimism MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks slipped in light trading on Monday, pulling back from recent five-year highs ahead of an earnings season expected to be weak. * World shares and oil prices fell on Monday on worries about dim growth prospects for the global economy and on expectations for a weak U.S. corporate earnings reporting season. * Oil prices eased on Monday in choppy trading on concerns that slower economic growth in China and the debt crisis in Europe will curb demand for petroleum, but the potential for Middle East turmoil to disrupt supplies limited losses. * South Korean shares fell on Monday on concerns about cooling Asian growth and deteriorating company earnings. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)