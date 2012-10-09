SEOUL, Oct 10 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >North Korea says its rockets can hit U.S. mainland >S.Korea's KDIC plans $235 mln KEPCO stake sale >S.Korea, Japan to end expanded currency swap deal MARKETS >KOSPI edge down as large caps ease >S.Korea won up in line with euro; bonds flat MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies as worries increased about third-quarter U.S. earnings. * Global equities and the euro fell on Tuesday on concerns over the U.S. earnings outlook and a stark warning from the IMF about global growth, while oil jumped on escalating tensions in the Middle East. * Oil prices jumped on Tuesday, reversing two sessions of losses, as escalating turmoil on the border of Turkey and Syria heightened concerns of a supply disruption in a tense Middle East. * South Korean stocks pared early gains to close slightly lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark index weighed down by heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > SK Telecom Co Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with Bell Labs to conduct research on big data platform and next-generation technologies. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)