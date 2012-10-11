SEOUL, Oct 12 Following is a list of events in
TOP STORIES
>US court clears Samsung phone, hands Apple setback
>S.Korea c.bank cuts rates, seen on hold for while
>Google in industry's "defining fight" with Apple
MARKETS
>KOSPI tumble to one-month low in weeklong loss
>S.Korea won pares losses on exporters, rate cut
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains brought by
a sign of improvement in the labour market were erased in part
by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court
ruling.
* The euro made its first gain in four days on Thursday
after the IMF said euro zone economies should have more time to
cut budget deficits.
* Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest levels in
weeks as tensions between Syria and Turkey escalated, while
maintenance on North Sea oilfields pushed the premium for
Europe's Brent crude to another one-year high.
* South Korean shares continued their week-long fall on
Thursday as investors remained pessimistic about the global
economic outlook.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
> Lotte Engineering & Construction Co Ltd won a $
550 million order to build a diesel power plant in Jordan.
