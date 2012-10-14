SEOUL, Oct 15 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Sept import prices fall most in 30 months
>Motor racing-Vettel leads Red Bull one-two
>US Grain Exports-Corn,wheat sales slump
MARKETS
>KOSPI ends flat after seesaw session
>South Korea won rises as risk appetite returns
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months,
led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells
Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit
margins for big lenders.
* Gains in the euro were checked by uncertainty over whether
and when Spain would request help with its finances.
* Brent crude prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Friday,
outpacing losses on U.S. crude and deflating the spread between
the two contracts after it hit the widest level in a year this
week.
* South Korean shares ended flat on Friday after an opening
rise faltered in the face of relentless foreign selling.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
> Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said it will
construct a large-scale wind farm in Jeju in partnership with
Korea Southern Power Co Ltd.
