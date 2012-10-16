SEOUL, Oct 17 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Best Buy to sell its own tablet for $239-$259 >Europe monthly car sales fall at fastest pace in yr MARKETS >South Korean exporters rally on positive U.S. data >S.Korea won near 1-year high on U.S. earnings MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its best two-day advance in a month as strong earnings from Johnson & Johnson and other bellwether companies raised hopes for the rest of the U.S. reporting season. * World shares rose for a second day on Tuesday and the euro gained against the U.S. dollar as concern over U.S. corporate earnings eased and German economic data improved. * Brent crude prices fell as the front-month November contract expired ahead of weekly inventory reports expected to show U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week. * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, with exporters the biggest gainers. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Korea South-East Power Co Ltd and KDB Daewoo Securities have been selected as co-developers of the world's largest biomass power plant, which is to be built in the United Kingdom. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)