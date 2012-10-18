SEOUL, Oct 19 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >US charges S.Korea's Kolon with trade secrets theft >Nokia posts loss, future hinges on new Lumia sales >Richard Li nears $2 bln buy of ING units >South Korea wins Security Council seat MARKETS >KOSPI nudge up on China relief; shipbuilders gain >S.Korea won edges up to mark 6-day rally;bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit hard after Google's surprisingly weak earnings - released prematurely during the trading day - disappointed investors. * Global shares dipped on Thursday, weighed down by a late decline on Wall Street, although a European benchmark hit a 15-month closing high as tension surrounding the euro zone's debt crisis continued to ease. * Oil prices fell on Thursday on the approaching restart of a North Sea oil field and weak U.S. jobless claims data, but pared losses after news a pipeline carrying Canadian crude oil to the United States had shut. * Seoul shares eked out a 0.2 percent rise to their highest close in seven sessions on Thursday, buoyed after Chinese data did not offer any negative surprises and as beaten-down shipbuilders regained ground. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >BMW Korea said it released the new 1 Series, which is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and twin power turbo diesel engines. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)