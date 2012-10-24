SEOUL, Oct 25 Following is a list of events in
TOP STORIES
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as
investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate
results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its
stimulus plan until the job market improves.
* Global shares fell as investors soured on another round of
underwhelming corporate results, while the euro slipped on signs
the euro zone is heading toward a deeper recession than
previously feared.
* Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive session
as rising U.S. crude inventories and weak euro zone data offset
supportive signs that Chinese petroleum demand could stage a
recovery.
* South Korean shares fell to their lowest level in nearly
seven weeks on Wednesday, but the losses were capped by positive
China data and better-than expected results from heavyweights,
SK Hynix and LG Electronics.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
> LG CNS Co Ltd, a Korea-based provider of
information technology services, said it won 140 billion won
($127 million) order to build a mobile service network for a
mass-rapid-transit system in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won)
