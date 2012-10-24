SEOUL, Oct 25 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >China's ZTE to post first loss as margins bleed >Dominance of U.S. corn in Asia shaken by drought >Investors fret over Hyundai's long-term growth >Nintendo profit outlook weakens before Wii U launch >SK Hynix in smaller-than-expected loss >LG Elec boosts smartphone sales as rivals fade MARKETS >KOSPI ticks down, but China, Q3 results support >S.Korea won cuts back losses on China PMI MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its stimulus plan until the job market improves. * Global shares fell as investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate results, while the euro slipped on signs the euro zone is heading toward a deeper recession than previously feared. * Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive session as rising U.S. crude inventories and weak euro zone data offset supportive signs that Chinese petroleum demand could stage a recovery. * South Korean shares fell to their lowest level in nearly seven weeks on Wednesday, but the losses were capped by positive China data and better-than expected results from heavyweights, SK Hynix and LG Electronics. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > LG CNS Co Ltd, a Korea-based provider of information technology services, said it won 140 billion won ($127 million) order to build a mobile service network for a mass-rapid-transit system in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)