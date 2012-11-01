SEOUL, Nov 2 Following is a list of events in
TOP STORIES
>Storm Sandy knocks US Oct autosales below estimates
>First iPad mini teardown reveals Samsung display
>Sony,Sharp in turnaround battle; Panasonic battered
>South Korea Oct exports rebound, recovery seen slow
MARKETS
>S.Korea won falls, intervention suspicions persist
>KOSPI snap three-day rally; Hyundai Motor slides
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 scored its best day in seven weeks on Thursday
as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave
investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's
devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast.
* Brent crude prices fell on Thursday on returning North
Sea supply and euro-zone concerns, while U.S. gasoline edged
higher as support from supply disruptions after super storm
Sandy countered any pressure from data showing rising
inventories.
* South Korean shares fell on Thursday as investors shunned
exporters due to concerns over the strength of the Korean won
while speculation Hyundai Motor Co could face a
recall or litigation in the United States hit its stock hard.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
> Samsung Electronics Co Ltd vowed to revamp its
brand strategies in an effort to be top five global brands by
2020, Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun said on Thursday at its 43rd
anniversary event.
