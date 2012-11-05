SEOUL, Nov 6 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Toyota pushes up profit forecast, details China hit >Hyundai, Kia fuel economy fiasco seen as key test >GM heeds China taste for models with curves >S.Korea hopes Gangnam Style spurs service sector >S.Korea closes 2 reactors, expects power shortage MARKETS >KOSPI slips as autos fall; U.S. election awaited >S.Korea won edges down, investors await US election MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in light trading in one of the year's quietest sessions on the day before the U.S. presidential election. * Wall Street shares and the dollar inched higher on Monday as investors played it safe the day before Americans choose their president and as Greece headed into two key votes to secure further rescue funds. * Brent crude jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, snapping a string of five lower settlements as stronger U.S. gasoline futures helped oil to rally while storm-ravaged areas of the East Coast continued to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. * South Korean shares fell on Monday, weighed down by steep declines in Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors , while investors avoided risk ahead of the U.S. presidential election. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report (Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)