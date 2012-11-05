SEOUL, Nov 6 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Toyota pushes up profit forecast, details China hit
>Hyundai, Kia fuel economy fiasco seen as key test
>GM heeds China taste for models with curves
>S.Korea hopes Gangnam Style spurs service sector
>S.Korea closes 2 reactors, expects power shortage
MARKETS
>KOSPI slips as autos fall; U.S. election awaited
>S.Korea won edges down, investors await US election
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in light trading
in one of the year's quietest sessions on the day before the
U.S. presidential election.
* Wall Street shares and the dollar inched higher on Monday
as investors played it safe the day before Americans choose
their president and as Greece headed into two key votes to
secure further rescue funds.
* Brent crude jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, snapping a
string of five lower settlements as stronger U.S. gasoline
futures helped oil to rally while storm-ravaged areas of the
East Coast continued to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane
Sandy.
* South Korean shares fell on Monday, weighed down by steep
declines in Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors
, while investors avoided risk ahead of the U.S.
presidential election.
(Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)