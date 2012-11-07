SEOUL, Nov 8 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > South Korea widens nuclear lapses probe > US trade panel approves five-year duties on China > Apple slides to 5-month low, uncertainty grows > Qualcomm revenue beats Street, shares rise MARKETS > Seoul shares rise to two-week high as Obama wins > SKorea won at 14-month high after Obama re-elected MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Dow industrials lost more then 300 points in a sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes down over 2 percent in the wake of the presidential election as investors' focus shifted to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate and Europe's economic troubles. * Shares on world markets slumped and the euro slid further on Wednesday as investors worried that the fiscal challenges facing U.S. President Barack a day after his re-election could lead to a new recession. * Brent crude fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as problems facing the economies of the United States and Europe darkened investor sentiment a day after the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama. * South Korean shares rose on Wednesday to their highest level in two weeks after U.S. President Barack Obama won re-election, dispelling uncertainty after a choppy trading session. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > E1 Corp signed a contract with Enterprise Products Partners LP of the United States to import 18 tons of shale gas annually. (Maeil Business Newspaper) Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report