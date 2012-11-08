SEOUL, Nov 9 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
MARKETS
>KOSPI falls on worries over U.S. fiscal cliff
>South Korea won down on U.S. fears
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and could be in line for more
weakness as worries about Washington's ability to find a timely
solution to the "fiscal cliff" dominate investor thinking in
coming weeks.
* Global stocks fell further on Thursday on concerns about a
looming fiscal crisis, while the euro fell to a two-month low
after the European Central Bank refrained from taking more
action despite signs of further economic slowdown.
* Crude oil ended higher on Thursday, recovering from a
steep plunge in the previous session, but gains were only modest
as trepidation over Europe's economy and looming negotiations
over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on the market.
* South Korean shares snapped a two-day winning streak on
Thursday as investors, worried about a looming fiscal crisis in
the United States, lowered their appetite for risk.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> KT Corp won the Best Wi-Fi Service Innovation
Award at the Wi-Fi Industry Awards 2012, local media reported.
(Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)