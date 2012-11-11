SEOUL, Nov 12 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea exports recovering,won rise a worry-fin min >S.Korea watching won,but no tightening of rules yet >Philips,LG Electronics,others face EU cartel fines >S.Korea c.bank holds rates, cut seen in early 2013 >S.Korea finds cracks in control rod tunnels MARKETS >KOSPI edge down as investors focus on U.S. woes >S.Korea won ends up on exporters; bond down MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday but failed to make up for what turned out to be the worst week for markets since June, as investors turned their attention from the presidential election to the coming negotiations over the "fiscal cliff." * U.S. stocks and oil prices gained on Friday on a rise in U.S. consumer sentiment to a more than five-year high, outweighing gloom that the "fiscal cliff" in the United States and Europe's economic woes may lead to a world recession. * Crude oil futures advanced on Friday, boosted by a rise in U.S. consumer sentiment to a five-year high and upbeat readings on the Chinese economy, while gasoline futures surged even more on speculation over delivery problems and tight supplies in storm-hit New York Harbor. * South Korean shares ended down on Friday but pared early losses as investors waited for possible clues to resolving the looming U.S. fiscal cliff in a statement due later from U.S. President Barack Obama. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Motor Co completed its new plant in Brazil on Friday, which can produce a maximum of 150,000 vehicles a year. > Koo Ja-yeol, chairman of wire and cable maker LS Cable and System, will serve as the new chairman of LS Group, South Korea's 13th largest conglomerate. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by Paul Tait)