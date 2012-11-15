SEOUL, Nov 16 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>GM Korea faces union opposition to Cruze plans
>Sony tumbles on convertible bonds issue
>RIM: BlackBerry 10 AppWorld to have local flavours
MARKETS
>KOSPI sink to 3-month-plus low on US fiscal fears
>S.Korea won falls on renewed U.S. fiscal fears
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as the
prospect of a drawn-out battle over impending tax and spending
changes made investors wary of getting into the water, while
retailer Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing sales.
* Global stocks fell for a seventh day after data showed the
euro zone entered a recession in the third quarter and on fear
of the U.S. "fiscal cliff".
* Oil prices fell on Thursday when an increase in U.S.
weekly jobless data and disappointing earnings results stoked
economic concerns.
* Seoul shares slid to their lowest close since August 3 on
Thursday as the Middle East conflict battered investor
confidence already hurt by concerns about U.S. budget wrangling.
(Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)