SEOUL, March 14 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea readies stimulus as economy stagnates
>Amazon cuts price of largest Kindle Fire tablet
>Google's Android chief Andy Rubin steps down
MARKETS
>KOSPI edges up, helped by pause in yen weakness
>S.Korea won down for fifth day; bonds steady
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday, with the Dow rising for
the ninth straight session to another record, buoyed by
surprisingly strong retail sales that suggested the economy is
gaining momentum.
* The dollar climbed to a seven-month high against a basket
of currencies on Wednesday and the blue chip Dow Jones stock
index rose for a ninth straight session to notch yet another
record after U.S. retail sales data stoked optimism on the
economy.
* Brent crude fell on Wednesday on a larger-than-expected
increase in U.S. crude inventories, a firming dollar, and a
forecast from the International Energy Agency that oil demand
will shrink.
* South Korean shares rebounded on Wednesday as a slightly
stronger Japanese yen encouraged buying in firms such as Samsung
Electronics that had lost ground in recent days on
concerns over their competitiveness in overseas markets.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks
Emerging markets report
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
(Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)