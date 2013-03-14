SEOUL, March 15 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
>Bank of Korea holds rates, Park readies stimulus
>"Psy Style" scores as rapper readies new song
>N.Korea leader oversees artillery fire near islands
MARKETS
>S.Korea won at 5-mth low on offshore dollar buys
>KOKOSPI erase losses, retail buying helps
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Dow Jones industrial average extended its winning
streak to 10 days on Thursday, a string of gains last seen in
late 1996, and ended at another record high as investors were
encouraged by data showing the labor market's recovery was
improving.
* The Dow rose for a 10th straight day and the S&P 500
advanced to just shy of an all-time closing high on Thursday in
a global equity rally spurred by data that pointed to a stronger
U.S. labor market and a steadily improving American economy.
* U.S. oil futures rose to the highest settlement price in
two weeks on Thursday as data showed an improving U.S. labor
market in the world's largest oil consumer.
* Seoul stocks ended flat on Thursday, with buying from
retail investors helping the market pull back from a 4-week low
marked earlier in the day on disappointment that South Korea's
central bank had decided to keep interest rates on hold.
