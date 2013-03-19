SEOUL, March 20 Following is a list of events in
>N.Korea elite beat sanction,one plasma TV at a time
>China fires warning shot at N.Korea banks
>Samsung working on wristwatch, joins Apple
>S.Korea to set $9 bln extra budget to revive growth
MARKETS
>S.Korean won snaps eight-day losing streak
>KOSPI ends up, bounces from 1-mth low
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 fell for a third day on Tuesday but pared
losses late in the day after the parliament of Cyprus rejected a
proposed tax on bank deposits.
* Global stock markets fell on Tuesday, extending the
previous day's decline as investors continued to fret about
Cyprus and the possible effect on the euro zone should the
island nation default and its banking system collapse.
* Brent crude oil fell 2 percent to a three-month low under
$108 a barrel on Tuesday as uncertainty in Cyprus raised concern
about the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on energy demand.
* South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, as heavyweight Samsung
Electronics outperformed the benchmark on bargain
hunting while concerns over the euro zone, sparked by a bailout
plan for Cyprus, receded.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced that its
OLED TV received the world's first picture quality validation
from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a product safety testing
and certification company.
