SEOUL, March 20 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >N.Korea elite beat sanction,one plasma TV at a time >China fires warning shot at N.Korea banks >Samsung working on wristwatch, joins Apple >S.Korea to set $9 bln extra budget to revive growth MARKETS >S.Korean won snaps eight-day losing streak >KOSPI ends up, bounces from 1-mth low MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 fell for a third day on Tuesday but pared losses late in the day after the parliament of Cyprus rejected a proposed tax on bank deposits. * Global stock markets fell on Tuesday, extending the previous day's decline as investors continued to fret about Cyprus and the possible effect on the euro zone should the island nation default and its banking system collapse. * Brent crude oil fell 2 percent to a three-month low under $108 a barrel on Tuesday as uncertainty in Cyprus raised concern about the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on energy demand. * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, as heavyweight Samsung Electronics outperformed the benchmark on bargain hunting while concerns over the euro zone, sparked by a bailout plan for Cyprus, receded. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced that its OLED TV received the world's first picture quality validation from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a product safety testing and certification company. (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)